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Golan speaks with Joint List party chiefs amid efforts to form government

By Stav Levaton Today, 3:46 pm
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Stav Levaton is a military reporter for The Times of Israel

Joint List party chairman Yousef Jabareen speaks at the party’s election headquarters in Nazareth, following the closing of polling stations on Israel’s election night, October 27, 2026. (Sharon Leibel/Flash90)
Joint List party chairman Yousef Jabareen speaks at the party’s election headquarters in Nazareth, following the closing of polling stations on Israel’s election night, October 27, 2026. (Sharon Leibel/Flash90)

Democrats chairman Yair Golan has spoken with Joint List leaders Yousef Jabareen and Ahmad Tibi about possible cooperation in coalition negotiations, Hebrew media reports.

Last week, Golan met with Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas, as well as other opposition leaders, as part of the push to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the election, in which the governing coalition lost its majority.

Golan is the only member of the Jewish-led anti-Netanyahu bloc of parties to openly support cooperating with Arab parties to form a government, pushing to sit in a coalition with Ra’am.

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