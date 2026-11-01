Golan speaks with Joint List party chiefs amid efforts to form government

Democrats chairman Yair Golan has spoken with Joint List leaders Yousef Jabareen and Ahmad Tibi about possible cooperation in coalition negotiations, Hebrew media reports.

Last week, Golan met with Ra’am chairman Mansour Abbas, as well as other opposition leaders, as part of the push to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the election, in which the governing coalition lost its majority.

Golan is the only member of the Jewish-led anti-Netanyahu bloc of parties to openly support cooperating with Arab parties to form a government, pushing to sit in a coalition with Ra’am.