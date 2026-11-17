A man in New York City is sentenced to 364 days in prison for threatening Jews, Israelis and law enforcement.

Nathan White, 54 at the time of his indictment in January, pleaded guilty to aggravated harassment in the second degree, the Queens District Attorney’s Office says.

White had been charged with offenses including making a terroristic threat and making a terroristic threat as a hate crime, both felonies, and aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor.

He had faced up to 15 years in prison.

White made comments last year on the social media platform X including, “Imma kill ALL you FILTHY Zionist!!! I CURSE ALL of YOU, and DEATH will come to YOU soon by ME MF!!!”

“Israel, the Zionist, the Jews MUST pay with their LIVES for their BARBARISM people, FACTS!!!” he wrote.

In other comments, he said he had beaten up an Israeli on the subway, threatened Jews, and vowed to kill Israelis, “feds” and the “NYPD.”