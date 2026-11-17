A man in New York City is sentenced to 364 days in prison for threatening Jews, Israelis and law enforcement.
Nathan White, 54 at the time of his indictment in January, pleaded guilty to aggravated harassment in the second degree, the Queens District Attorney’s Office says.
White had been charged with offenses including making a terroristic threat and making a terroristic threat as a hate crime, both felonies, and aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor.
He had faced up to 15 years in prison.
White made comments last year on the social media platform X including, “Imma kill ALL you FILTHY Zionist!!! I CURSE ALL of YOU, and DEATH will come to YOU soon by ME MF!!!”
“Israel, the Zionist, the Jews MUST pay with their LIVES for their BARBARISM people, FACTS!!!” he wrote.
In other comments, he said he had beaten up an Israeli on the subway, threatened Jews, and vowed to kill Israelis, “feds” and the “NYPD.”
More from today’s Liveblog:
Your next read: ToI Editors' Picks
CHOOSE YOUR BOOK
CHOOSE YOUR BOOK
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Join The Times of Israel Community today and you'll receive a physical book of your choice, carefully curated by our editors.
Choose between two must-reads: When We See You Again by Rachel Goldberg-Polin, a searing portrait of a mother’s grief and strength following unthinkable tragedy;
Or Out of the Sky: Heroism and Rebirth in Nazi Europe by Matti Friedman, the gripping and surprising tale of a forgotten moment during World War II.
As a Community member, you’ll also enjoy our DocuNation series of outstanding Israeli documentary films, an ad-free experience of our site and podcasts, commenting privileges, and more.
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel