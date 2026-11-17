Likud MK Ofir Katz, the party’s candidate for Knesset speaker in today’s vote, urges Arab lawmakers not to vote for him, saying he would not accept being elected with “votes of terror supporters.”

“I appeal to the Arab parties and implore them: Do not vote for me,” Katz says in a post on X. “I am not willing to tarnish the office of Knesset speaker by being elected with the votes of terror supporters.”

Katz is running against Yashar MK Matan Kahana, who is backed by the four-party Zionist anti-Netanyahu bloc and the Arab-led Ra’am and Joint List. Together, the six parties hold 67 of the Knesset’s 120 seats, making Kahana the clear favorite to win.

Likud has accused Eisenkot and “the left-wing bloc” of unilaterally selecting a speaker. The party also said Kahana rejected its offer of support in exchange for not appointing Arab lawmakers as deputy speakers of the Knesset.