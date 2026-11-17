The Shin Bet investigation into allegations of vote-buying in the Arab community in last month’s election has found no evidence of bribes being paid to voters on a scale that could affect the results of the vote, the Central Elections Committee (CEC) says in a statement to the press.

The statement was authorized by CEC Chairman and Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg and issued with the consent of Shin Bet chief David Zini, who updated Sohlberg on the details of the investigation last night.

“The investigation is proceeding tirelessly to uncover the truth and determine whether there is evidence of improper activity that could have influenced the election results, specifically the suspicion that election bribes were paid to voters,” the CEC says.

“Examination of the evidentiary and intelligence picture raises numerous suspicions, although at this stage there is no evidence of election bribes being paid to voters on a scale that could affect the election results,” the statement continues.

The CEC says that the investigation into vote-buying will continue, but that the focus is now shifting to “more security-related issues,” specifically “matters of subversion and foreign influence, which are not at the core of the electoral process and its results.”

Two days after the election, Sohlberg ordered the Shin Bet to open an investigation into possible foreign interference in the election, after intelligence was provided to the CEC by the Shin Bet, which Sohlberg said at the time necessitated an investigation.

In addition, on and after election day itself, allegations were made that activists from the majority-Arab Ra’am party engaged in a scheme to give financial inducements to voters in return for voting for Ra’am.

The three suspects arrested in the case have all been released from custody, and the case now appears likely to be closed without charges.

Sohlberg said last week that information provided so far regarding suspicions of foreign interference in the recent election had not yielded evidence of wrongdoing, and that such evidence may not ever be found.