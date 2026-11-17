Yashar MK Matan Kahana promises to work for the good of the entire Israeli public, regardless of “religion, race, or gender,” as he takes up the mantle of Knesset Speaker.

Kahana was elected speaker in a 66-52 vote, defeating Likud MK Ofir Katz.

Kahana takes his seat overlooking the plenum to applause from his allies and jeers from his rivals. Otzma Yehudit MK Tally Gotliv and Likud MK Almog Cohen are called to order multiple times during and after the vote, as they repeatedly accuse the Eisenkot-led bloc of relying on “terror supporters” — referring to the Arab led Joint List and Ra’am parties.

In his first remarks, Kahana lays out his vision for an alternative to the outgoing government’s approach to its judicial overhaul legislation, saying he hopes the next government “will work to implement necessary reforms to our system of checks and balances — achieved through broad consensus.”

Until then, he says, “the Knesset will unequivocally abide by the rulings of the court.”

He says that it is the Knesset’s responsibility to move away from the “extremism, hatred, and division” that fill social media algorithms, and to embrace the Jewish school of thought of the House of Hillel, whose followers “made a concerted effort to understand those with whom they disagreed.”

He praises his party leader Gadi Eisenkot, whom he says is a man of “absolute integrity who is focused only on the good of the nation,” and reiterates his belief that Eisenkot “is the leader capable of forming a government that unites us.”