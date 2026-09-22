Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, September 22, 2026

Palestinians report settler attack on cars in West Bank village

By Nurit Yohanan Today, 10:16 am
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Nurit Yohanan is The Times of Israel's Palestinian and Arab world correspondent

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers entered the village of Al-Mazra’a ash-Sharqiya, north of Ramallah, this morning and smashed the windows of several vehicles.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA claims that more than 200 Israelis entered the village under the protection of the Israel Defense Forces, leaving only after being confronted by locals. There is no immediate comment from the IDF.

No injuries are reported in the incident.

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