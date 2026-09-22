Palestinians report settler attack on cars in West Bank village

Palestinian media outlets report that settlers entered the village of Al-Mazra’a ash-Sharqiya, north of Ramallah, this morning and smashed the windows of several vehicles.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA claims that more than 200 Israelis entered the village under the protection of the Israel Defense Forces, leaving only after being confronted by locals. There is no immediate comment from the IDF.

No injuries are reported in the incident.

آثار التخريب عقب هجوم المستوطنين على منزل وتكسير عدد من المركبات في قرية المزرعة الشرقية، شمال شرق رام الله pic.twitter.com/ZIt8L1oXFO — قناة عودة الفضائية (@AwdehTV) September 22, 2026