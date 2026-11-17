Turkish police raided the Istanbul headquarters of the pro-opposition Sozcu TV and its media group, conducting arrests and installing a government-appointed administrator, the group says on X.

It is the latest move against pro-opposition media, coming a month after police raided Turkey’s most-watched news channel, Halk TV, where they shut down broadcasts and installed an administrator.

“Police are searching the SÖZCÜ building under a court order. Police have cordoned off the building,” its official X account says in a post just before 5:00 am (0200 GMT).

“A trustee has been appointed to SÖZCÜ! Police are searching the building… There have been detentions.”