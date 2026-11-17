Several residents of the Ein al-Duyuk al-Tahta neighborhood on the outskirts of Jericho tell The Times of Israel that the incident in which a local woman, 60-year-old Fada Fheidat, was killed overnight began when 15 settlers entered Area A on ATVs and in a car, as they had done in recent weeks, allegedly to intimidate and harass residents.

The IDF and medics said that Palestinian assailants wounded three Israelis in a suspected terror attack on the outskirts of the West Bank city, with a Palestinian woman reportedly killed during the incident. However, the Palestinian witnesses give a different version of events.

According to three residents who spoke to The Times of Israel, the incident took place some 400 meters from an area where settlers purchased homes about two weeks ago. Unlike the area where the settlers now live, the street where the incident occurred is in Area A, which is under Palestinian Authority civil and security control according to the Oslo Accords.

עדי ראייה פלסטיניים על אירוע האלימות ביריחו: מתנחלים נכנסו לשטח A, אישה בת 60 מתה מירי בכניסה לביתה. צה"ל הודיע הלילה כי "מחבלים האיצו עם רכבם לעבר רכב ישראלי ופגעו בו בפאתי יריחו ולאחר מכן תקפו ופצעו את יושבי הרכב ואלו הגיבו בירי". מספר תושבים שגרים במקום מתארים אירוע שונה –> pic.twitter.com/uUB7lCSaRA — Nurit Yohanan (@nurityohanan) November 17, 2026

In recent weeks, since the homes were purchased, Palestinian media outlets have reported that Palestinian homes in the area were vandalized and looted.

Ahmed Fheidat, 62, Fada Fheidat’s brother-in-law, tells The Times of Israel: “We told the settlers, ‘We don’t want trouble. Leave.’ Palestinian youths threw stones at them. The settlers kept shooting for 15 minutes. There was heavy gunfire. It was like a war.”

Fheidat says he was standing some 20 meters from where his sister-in-law was killed about three meters from the entrance to her home.

The Palestinian Red Crescent say that 10 Palestinians were injured in addition to the woman who was killed. Fheidat says he himself sustained a minor gunshot wound to the leg, received treatment at a hospital and was discharged shortly afterward.

According to Fheidat, the car-ramming reported by the IDF occurred only after the woman had been shot, when her son arrived at the house after hearing that his mother had been killed.

For reasons that remain unclear, the son collided with the settlers’ car, which was parked outside the family home at the time. Fheidat says the settlers were standing outside the vehicle, not sitting inside it.

According to Fheidat, the son was also injured in the incident and taken to a hospital in Ramallah for treatment, but was later arrested by Israel and transferred to an Israeli hospital.

The IDF said overnight: “Terrorists accelerated their vehicle toward an Israeli vehicle and rammed it. Immediately after the collision, they exited their vehicle carrying weapons, attacked the occupants of the Israeli vehicle and injured them. Subsequently, stones were thrown at the Israelis, who responded with gunfire to remove the threat. There are Israeli and Palestinian casualties.”