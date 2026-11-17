Ultranationalist MK Limor Son Har Melech of the Otzma Yehudit party says that Israel will expand the Jewish presence in the Palestinian city of Jericho and annex the region, in response to the suspected terror attack last night against settlers who recently took up residence in the outskirts of the city.

“The terrorists seek to drive us out through terror, and our response will be to deepen the Jewish hold on Jericho, expand settlement, and apply [Israeli] sovereignty,” says Son Har Melech an ardent advocate of the West Bank settlements and the annexation of territory.

“Jericho is the padlock of the Land of Israel. Precisely in the face of this murderous terror, we must make it clear: the People of Israel have returned to Jericho, and with God’s help, they will remain there forever.”

Several dozen settler activists took up residence in eight buildings in the suburbs of Jericho two weeks ago, establishing a small settlement outpost in the outskirts of the city.

Son Har Melech visited the outpost on Sunday calling it part of “the struggle to annul the Oslo Accords” which were supposed to lead to the establishment of a Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Separately, head of the Benjamin Regional Council Israel Ganz, who helped establish the new settlement, praises the security forces for protecting the settlers, saying their speedy response thwarted the attack, and wishes those injured in the incident a speedy recovery.