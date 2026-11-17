Moshe Feiglin, the chairman of Zehut and its lone lawmaker, filed today to split his party off from Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism, after merging into his slate in a technical alliance before the election last month.

In his request to the Knesset Arrangements Committee, Feiglin asks to formally withdraw his party from the Religious Zionism-Zehut alliance and reestablish it as a separate faction under the name Zehut.

The request comes in accordance with an agreement signed between Smotrich and Feiglin in the lead-up to the election, when they merged their parties to ensure that neither of them fell below the electoral threshold.

The move was also largely expected, given that Feiglin met with President Isaac Herzog for consultation on the formation of the next government independently, rather than with Religious Zionism lawmakers.