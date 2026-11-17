The United States carried out several attacks on Iran’s southern Island of Qeshm, located in the Strait of Hormuz, earlier today, a local Iranian official says, after footage of explosions over the island.

“The American attack on locations on Qeshm Island caused no damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructural areas,” says Ahmad Nafisi, deputy provincial governor of the southern province of Hormozgan, quoted by the official IRNA news agency.