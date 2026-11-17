Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Report: Highly classified US National Security Agency comm network is down; no evidence of cyberattack
The highly classified network that the US National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down, CNN reports, citing five people familiar with the matter.
The agency was working to understand the scope of the problem, but there was no immediate evidence of a cyberattack, CNN reports.
The NSA does not immediately return a message seeking comment about the reported outage.
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