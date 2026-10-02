Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026
Former UN food agency official who says he was fired over Gaza war launches appeal
A former senior UN food agency official who says he was fired for allegedly organizing weekly moment-of-silence protests over the war in Gaza launches an appeal against his dismissal.
Benjamin Davis, 62, a Spanish American director at the Food and Agriculture Organization, was informed that his employment would end on September 30 at the request of Director-General Qu Dongyu, according to documents seen by Reuters.
The papers cite breaches of international civil service standards that require staff to act with impartiality.
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