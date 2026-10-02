Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 2, 2026

Former UN food agency official who says he was fired over Gaza war launches appeal

By Reuters Today, 3:30 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Screen capture from video of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) director Ben Davis, 2026. (The Italian Insider/used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)
Screen capture from video of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) director Ben Davis, 2026. (The Italian Insider/used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

A former senior UN food agency official who says he was fired for allegedly organizing weekly moment-of-silence protests over the war in Gaza launches an appeal against his dismissal.

Benjamin Davis, 62, a Spanish American director at the Food and Agriculture Organization, was informed that his employment would end on September 30 at the request of Director-General Qu Dongyu, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The papers cite breaches of international civil service standards that require staff to act with impartiality.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.