Former UN food agency official who says he was fired over Gaza war launches appeal

A former senior UN food agency official who says he was fired for allegedly organizing weekly moment-of-silence protests over the war in Gaza launches an appeal against his dismissal.

Benjamin Davis, 62, a Spanish American director at the Food and Agriculture Organization, was informed that his employment would end on September 30 at the request of Director-General Qu Dongyu, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The papers cite breaches of international civil service standards that require staff to act with impartiality.