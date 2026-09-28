Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 28, 2026

Israel worried about Hamas activity in Gaza, chances for fresh military op growing — officials

By Lazar Berman Today, 9:19 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Palestinians carry the body of Hamas commander Ahmad al-Batash during his funeral after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike the day before, Gaza City, September 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Yousef Al Zanoun)
Palestinians carry the body of Hamas commander Ahmad al-Batash during his funeral after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike the day before, Gaza City, September 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Yousef Al Zanoun)

Israel is increasingly concerned about Hamas activity in the Gaza Strip, Channel 12 reports, as the terror group tightens its hold on the population in the parts of the territory it controls.

Security officials tell the outlet that an expanded military operation in the Strip might be a foregone conclusion.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to assassinate dozens of Hamas commanders.

“The message to the Hamas leadership is clear,” says a source in the IDF Southern Command, “the operations will continue as long as necessary.”

“Whoever takes part in planning or taking part in attacks against Israel will become a target,” says the official.

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