Israel worried about Hamas activity in Gaza, chances for fresh military op growing — officials

Israel is increasingly concerned about Hamas activity in the Gaza Strip, Channel 12 reports, as the terror group tightens its hold on the population in the parts of the territory it controls.

Security officials tell the outlet that an expanded military operation in the Strip might be a foregone conclusion.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to assassinate dozens of Hamas commanders.

“The message to the Hamas leadership is clear,” says a source in the IDF Southern Command, “the operations will continue as long as necessary.”

“Whoever takes part in planning or taking part in attacks against Israel will become a target,” says the official.