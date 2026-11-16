Jerusalem court orders former ICC prosecutor Khan to pay NIS 25 million in damages

The Jerusalem District Court orders former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan to pay families of Israeli hostages NIS 25 million in damages over a civil lawsuit claiming that Khan’s actions gave moral legitimacy to Hamas and thereby prolonged the captivity of the hostages.

The court also orders Khan to pay NIS 2.5 million in costs.

The award is issued by default since Khan failed to respond to the lawsuit.

The suit was filed in August 2025 by the Shurat HaDin organization on behalf of former hostage Eitan Mor, as well as the families of former hostages Avinatan Or and Omri Miran, who were all being held captive by Hamas in Gaza at the time and have since been freed.

The lawsuit claimed that Khan’s conduct in seeking arrest warrants for Israeli leaders together with Hamas leaders, as well as failing to request warrants against Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and what it alleged were Khan’s selective and biased actions against Israeli leaders, effectively equated Israel with Hamas and gave the terror group international legitimacy that helped it in holding the hostages and making demands against Israel.

Notice of the suit was presented to Khan in May this year but he failed to respond by the September deadline, leading Judge Eran Shiloh to approve the damages against the former ICC prosecutor.

“Thanks to this historic ruling, prosecutors and judges at the International Criminal Court in The Hague now know that if they act unlawfully, they will be held personally liable — paying out of their own pockets,” says Shurat Hadin president Nitsana Darshan-Leitner.

The organization says it intends to pursue collection of the full amount awarded in the judgment through enforcement of the judgment in the UK, where Khan lives.

Khan filed a request for arrest warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then defense minister Yoav Gallant, as well as senior Hamas leaders, in May 2024, and they were approved by the court in November that year.

Khan was removed from office in July this year after being accused of sexual misconduct with a female aide, allegations he denies.