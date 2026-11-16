Netanyahu said to meet 2 weeks before vote with man who reportedly caused Election Day arrests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly met less than two weeks before the election with Daniel Greenberg, the former Prime Minister’s Office worker who reportedly helped secure the arrest of three Arab political activists at dawn on Election Day over an alleged vote-buying scheme.

The October 15 meeting, at an event hall in the northern Druze town of Yarka, included activists of Netanyahu’s Likud party and was meant to set in motion the party’s preparations to claim after the October 27 election that Arab parties had stolen the vote, Channel 12 says in an unsourced report.

According to the network, the participants included Greenberg as well as Ido Norden, Netanyahu’s chief of staff.

Norden’s call to top police brass a day before the election triggered the arrest hours before polls opened of three southern Bedouin men accused of plotting to buy votes for traditionalist Arab party Ra’am. Netanyahu seized on the arrests during the day to claim the election was being stolen and urge supporters to head to the polls.

Channel 12 reported last night that Norden had referred police to a purported intelligence source who until recently worked in the PMO.

Further Hebrew media reports this morning identified the source as Greenberg, a former senior aide to former PMO Director General Yossi Shelly.

Greenberg’s attorney tells the Kan public broadcaster that Greenberg quit the PMO some six months ago and has since been uninvolved in politics. Shelly left the PMO in February 2025 to serve as ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

According to the Channel 12 report, the meeting in Yarka took place the same day Netanyahu told Druze supporters at a Likud event there that he had spoken with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa last year amid the sectarian bloodshed in the Syrian Druze heartland and ensuing Israeli strikes on government sites in Damascus.