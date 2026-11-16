IDF chief says military’s need for more combat soldiers ‘has not changed’

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reiterates that the military needs more combat soldiers, amid ongoing political negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox parties who seek to continue exemptions from service for Haredim.

“When we talk about the ‘people’s army,’ we first and foremost refer to an operational necessity — the IDF must expand, and the IDF is short of combat soldiers. This has not changed,” says Zamir at a memorial event for Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben Gurion.

“This is a clear operational and functional necessity. Alongside this, there is also a national and state necessity. We are all partners in the mission, share the privilege of defending the country, and are all part of the Israeli mosaic,” he says.

Zamir says that “expanding military service will make it possible to distribute the operational burden more evenly among the different segments of Israeli society, and above all to significantly ease the burden on reservists.”