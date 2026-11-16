Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

IDF chief says military’s need for more combat soldiers ‘has not changed’

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:16 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir is seen at a memorial for David Ben Gurion in Sde Boker on November 16, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir is seen at a memorial for David Ben Gurion in Sde Boker on November 16, 2026. (Israel Defense Forces)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir reiterates that the military needs more combat soldiers, amid ongoing political negotiations with the ultra-Orthodox parties who seek to continue exemptions from service for Haredim.

“When we talk about the ‘people’s army,’ we first and foremost refer to an operational necessity — the IDF must expand, and the IDF is short of combat soldiers. This has not changed,” says Zamir at a memorial event for Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben Gurion.

“This is a clear operational and functional necessity. Alongside this, there is also a national and state necessity. We are all partners in the mission, share the privilege of defending the country, and are all part of the Israeli mosaic,” he says.

Zamir says that “expanding military service will make it possible to distribute the operational burden more evenly among the different segments of Israeli society, and above all to significantly ease the burden on reservists.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.