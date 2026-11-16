Joint List demands criminal probe into Netanyahu, PMO over alleged election interference

Joint List chairman Yousef Jabareen says the party has asked Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to open a criminal investigation into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Prime Minister’s Office over what he calls an attempt to steal the October 27 election.

Jabareen also demands a state commission of inquiry into the conduct of the PMO, police and the Shin Bet, after a Channel 12 report alleged that, two weeks before the election, Netanyahu met with a former PMO staffer who reportedly helped secure the arrest of three Arab political activists at dawn on Election Day over an alleged vote-buying scheme.

He calls the effort “a campaign of persecution, a dangerous racist campaign of incitement.”

“We cannot simply move on in the face of the seriousness of the Netanyahu government’s attempted coup, carried out at the expense of the Arab public and its fundamental rights,” Jabareen says.

MK Ahmad Tibi also criticizes Netanyahu and his office’s alleged misconduct, saying that while they planned to claim that “the Arabs stole the election… it turned out that Jews in the Prime Minister’s Office had planned to steal it.”

Tibi says Netanyahu, Shin Bet chief David Zini and Police Chief Commissioner Daniel Levy should be investigated, adding that they “appear to have been partners in an attempted coup.”