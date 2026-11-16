Mamdani disbands NYC police unit that responds to protests, will replace it with unarmed civilian force

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani disbands the NYPD’s Strategic Response Group (SRG), a specialized police unit that deals with counterterrorism and responds to protests.

The SRG had long been a target of the far left because of its enforcement at protests, and Mamdani had pledged to disband the unit during his campaign.

Mamdani says in a video statement that disbanding the unit is part of a broader shift in approach to policing protests.

City Hall is creating a “community dialogue and de-escalation division” in the mayoral Office of Community Safety to “respond to protests through dialogue and engagement,” Mamdani says.

“This will not be a uniformed police unit. It will be made up of civilians without weapons or arrest powers,” he says. “Trained officers can be called upon to come make arrests.”

“Today is about more than disbanding the SRG. We are building a new approach to public safety — one where all communities can trust that their safety and fundamental freedoms will be protected,” Mamdani says.

The NYPD’s headcount will remain the same.

Mamdani had taken a moderate approach to policing since taking office at the start of the year. Today’s announcement appears to mark his first major change in policing.

He has been under pressure from the far left to disband the SRG and remove NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who is Jewish.

Police handling of protests at synagogues and in Jewish areas was a central fear for some Jews before Mamdani got elected.

Protests against Israel-related events, often in Jewish neighborhoods, tend to be vitriolic and require a heavy police presence.