Ra’am’s Abbas joins Joint List in seeking election probe, says Netanyahu endangered democracy

Ra’am party chairman Mansour Abbas accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of endangering democracy, joining the Joint List in requesting a probe into allegations of election interference by the premier and his office.

His remarks come after a Channel 12 report alleged that Netanyahu met with a former Prime Minister’s Office employee before the election to prepare Likud’s claim that Arab parties had stolen the vote.

“This revelation is clear evidence of an assault on democracy,” Abbas says at a faction meeting at the Knesset, calling it an attack on Ra’am as a party that “operates according to the rules of democracy and elections.” He says the accusations could have cost the party “thousands or tens of thousands” of votes from both Arab and Jewish voters.

Abbas says Ra’am, alongside the Joint List, has asked Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to open an investigation into the matter. He adds that the party may also seek a state commission of inquiry into the affair, in addition to its demand for one into the failures surrounding Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught.

The allegations, Abbas says, echo past accusations that Ra’am supports terrorism or helps fund it. He says the High Court of Justice, the attorney general and the Shin Bet had found that the party acts within the law.

“Corrupt people ultimately seek to corrupt the authorities and society as a whole,” he says.

Abbas says that Ra’am seeks to join the next coalition and help advance a “civic agenda” focused on issues faced by Arab communities, particularly crime and violence.

“We are not here to undermine the existence or identity of the State of Israel… We are not here to manage the country’s security or foreign policy,” Abbas says. “We are here to solve the deep-rooted problems of Arab society.”

Asked about contacts with Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot’s bloc amid coalition-building efforts, Abbas says discussions are currently focused on handing out Knesset positions.

Talks on forming the next government would come in the coming days, after a new Knesset speaker is elected, he says.