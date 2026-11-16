Smotrich says would-be Knesset speaker Kahana choosing ‘Arabs over Jews,’ ‘Muslim Brotherhood over brothers in arms’

Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich accuses Yashar MK Matan Kahana of choosing “Arabs over Jews” and the “Muslim Brotherhood over brothers in arms,” after Kahana rebuffed Smotrich’s offer earlier today to back his election as Knesset speaker tomorrow if he agreed to, among other things, bar lawmakers from the Arab-majority Ra’am and Joint List from serving as deputy speakers.

Kahana rejected the demand as “anti-statesmanlike” and “anti-democratic,” accusing Smotrich of seeking to disregard Israel’s Arab population and the results of the election.

Speaking at his faction meeting, Smotrich says Kahana “chose Arabs over Jews” and “those unwilling to condemn Hamas over partners in the war effort,” while repeatedly insisting that he is “not racist against Arabs.”

Ra’am and Joint List leaders, including Ra’am head Mansour Abbas, Joint List head Yousef Jabareen, Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi and former Joint List head Ayman Odeh, have publicly condemned the October 7 massacre or the killing of Israeli civilians during the Hamas-led attacks, although they have stopped short of explicitly describing Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Smotrich singles out Yashar MKs and bereaved family members Elyasaf Peretz and Shira Shapira, asking them: “Would you prefer [Joint List leader] Yousef Jabareen over [Religious Zionism MK and father of an ex-hostage] Zvika Mor? Would you prefer [Ra’am MK] Walid Taha over [war-injured Likud MK] Elisha Madan?”

The remarks are part of an effort to pressure Yashar lawmakers, particularly Peretz and Shapira, to prevent cooperation with Arab parties or to break ranks with party leader Gadi Eisenkot.

“After October 7, it is unacceptable to be appointed head of the legislative branch with the votes of those who regard Hamas as a charitable organization,” Smotrich adds, misquoting an interview given by Ra’am MK Yasser Hujirat.

The exchange comes amid a broader campaign by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies to delegitimize Arab parties, which won a record 19 seats in last month’s election, and to thwart Eisenkot’s efforts to form a government with their support after the pro-Netanyahu bloc lost its parliamentary majority.