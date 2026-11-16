Kahana rejects Smotrich’s ‘anti-statesmanlike’ demand to bar Arab MKs as deputy speakers

Yashar MK Matan Kahana rejects Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich’s demand that he not appoint deputy speakers from Arab parties, calling it “anti-statesmanlike,” and urges Smotrich to respect the election results.

In a letter responding to Smotrich’s conditions for supporting his election as Knesset speaker tomorrow, Kahana says: “I reject your anti-statesmanlike demand, and call on you to respect the democratic process and its outcome.”

He adds that he is “perplexed by [Smotrich’s] demand to completely disregard the public that makes up 21% of the population, and the factions with which you and your partners have cooperated in the past.”

The dispute comes amid a broader campaign by Smotrich and the pro-Netanyahu bloc to delegitimize Arab parties, who won an unprecedented 19 seats, after losing their parliamentary majority in last month’s election, and to impede Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s efforts to form a government with their support.

The Knesset’s Arrangements Committee has recommended nine temporary deputy speakers, including Ra’am MK Walid Taha and Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi. Their appointments still require plenum approval.

Kahana also addresses Smotrich’s demand that he step aside if a future government seeks to appoint a replacement, saying the speaker’s post is a temporary appointment until a government is formed and that the next government “may seek to replace me once it is established.”

He pledges that his “foremost commitment” will be to “statesmanship, democratic principles, the rules of this House, and the Knesset’s standing as the people’s house, representing the will of all parts of Israeli society.”

Under his tenure, Kahana says, the Knesset will be “a place for respectful, substantive dialogue that reflects the will of all Israeli citizens, where no side feels defeated, humiliated or excluded.”