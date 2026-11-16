IDF says three Hamas operatives, including Oct. 7 terrorist, killed in south Gaza hospital strike

The Israeli military identifies three Hamas operatives who were killed in last week’s strike on a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip, including a terrorist who abducted a hostage during the October 7 onslaught.

Thursday’s strike on Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis had targeted a room and a floor at the medical center, which the military said was used by Hamas as a headquarters.

The main target of the strike was Muhammad Abu Ismail, the latest commander of Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade, although it remains unclear if he was killed.

According to Hamas authorities, the strike killed six people and wounded at least 20 others.

The IDF and Shin Bet security agency say that among those killed at Nasser Hospital was Murad Tawfiq Mahmoud Abu Zarifa, a commander of an engineering team in Hamas who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, and took part in abducting Israeli civilian Adina Moshe.

Additionally, according to the IDF and Shin Bet, the strike killed Khaled Osama Abu Anza, head of communications in the operations department of Hamas’s intelligence arm, and Muhammad Nafed Abu Awwad, a Nukhba Force operative in Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade.

The military says that senior Hamas commanders were staying on the floor at the hospital “and conducting military activities from there, as they do at other hospitals in the Gaza Strip,” adding that “civilians are not permitted to enter the floor, which is under tight security.”

Before carrying out the strike, the IDF says it “warned and demanded on several occasions, including recently, that military activity at the hospital cease.”

“Despite the warnings, military activity at the hospital did not stop,” the army says.

The IDF says that it “operates in accordance with international law and carried out the strike only after military use of the hospital continued despite the warnings.”