IDF: Troops demolish 300-meter long Hamas tunnel in Gaza

A 300-meter-long tunnel on the Israeli side of the Gaza Strip’s “Yellow Line” was recently demolished by IDF troops, the military says.

The tunnel was located during operations by the military’s Harel Brigade in the area.

The IDF says the demolition comes as part of an ongoing effort to destroy Hamas’s tunnels and other infrastructure in the territory of the Strip held by Israel.

A 300-meter-long tunnel on the Israeli side of the Gaza Strip's "Yellow Line" was recently demolished by IDF troops, the military says. The tunnel was located during operations by the military's Harel Brigade in the area. The IDF says the demolition comes as part of an ongoing… pic.twitter.com/7mGW2846P5 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 16, 2026