Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

IDF: Troops demolish 300-meter long Hamas tunnel in Gaza

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 1:50 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A 300-meter-long tunnel on the Israeli side of the Gaza Strip’s “Yellow Line” was recently demolished by IDF troops, the military says.

The tunnel was located during operations by the military’s Harel Brigade in the area.

The IDF says the demolition comes as part of an ongoing effort to destroy Hamas’s tunnels and other infrastructure in the territory of the Strip held by Israel.

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