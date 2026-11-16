Venezuelan delegation arrives in Israel for first time since 2009

For the first time since diplomatic ties were cut in 2009, a delegation of Venezuelan officials arrives in Israel for a conference on emergency preparedness.

The 7th International Conference on Preparedness for Emergencies and Disasters, in which the Venezuelans are participating, is being run by the Health Ministry, the IDF Home Front Command, the National Emergency Authority (RAHEL) and Magen David Adom.

The group was invited by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, according to his office.

In August, Sa’ar and his Venezuelan counterpart Felix Plasencia agreed to renew consular ties.

Ties warmed after Israel sent humanitarian assistance following a massive earthquake earlier this year. An Israeli aid delegation was dispatched to Venezuela, which provided professional assistance to the country’s emergency response and recovery efforts.