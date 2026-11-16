3 Polish teens arrested for planning neo-Nazi terrorist attacks

Polish special services say they have arrested three minors suspected of preparing “terrorist attacks,” just days after a deadly shooting in the country’s second largest city.

The arrested teens — two aged 17 and one 16 –“not only promoted Nazi and fascist ideology, but were already engaging in actions aimed at committing acts that fall under terrorism,” says Tomasz Siemoniak, minister in charge of special services, on X.

The first two were exchanging information online on how to make homemade explosives and firearms, he says.

Substances that could be used to manufacture explosives were found at the home of one of them.