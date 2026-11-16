Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

3 Polish teens arrested for planning neo-Nazi terrorist attacks

By AFP Today, 1:14 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Polish special services say they have arrested three minors suspected of preparing “terrorist attacks,” just days after a deadly shooting in the country’s second largest city.

The arrested teens — two aged 17 and one 16 –“not only promoted Nazi and fascist ideology, but were already engaging in actions aimed at committing acts that fall under terrorism,” says Tomasz Siemoniak, minister in charge of special services, on X.

The first two were exchanging information online on how to make homemade explosives and firearms, he says.

Substances that could be used to manufacture explosives were found at the home of one of them.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.