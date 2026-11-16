University of Haifa launches country’s first suicide prevention center

Israel is set to open its first national center dedicated to suicide care and prevention, supported by an $8.8 million (NIS 28 million) five-year grant from Overlake Fund, led by William L. Gottesman and his wife, Debra L. Gottesman of the United States, the University of Haifa says.

The National Training Center for Suicide Care comes amid growing concerns about the long-term psychological impact of the October 7 attacks and the ensuing war. Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) among Israeli adults nearly doubled in the month following the attacks, while rates of probable depression increased from 31.3% to 44.8%.

Although Israel’s suicide rate has not increased, subsequent research has identified rising suicidal thoughts among certain high-risk populations, particularly reserve-duty combatants.

The center aims to train approximately 4,500 mental health professionals and frontline personnel over its first five years, while reaching an additional 12,000 community members through programs designed to help identify individuals at risk.

It will also work to address longstanding gaps in Israel’s mental health system, including shortages of specially trained professionals, inconsistent clinical practices and inadequate coordination between healthcare and community services.

“Israel is facing a profound mental health challenge, and the years ahead will be critical,” Prof. Yossi Levi-Belz, founding academic director of the National Training Center for Suicide Care at the university, says in a statement. “By equipping professionals with the right skills, we can ensure that more people receive the support they need at their most vulnerable moments and ultimately help save lives.”