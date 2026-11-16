Police chief launches internal probe after reports of PMO involvement in Election Day arrests

Police Chief Commissioner Daniel Levy has ordered a review of “all systemic, organizational and command-related aspects of the claims” about police’s conduct around the October 27 Knesset election, police say, following new reporting about the Prime Minister’s Office involvement in the arrest of three Arab activists hours before the polls opened.

His deputy, Yair Hezroni, will oversee the review and present the findings to Levy within a week, according to police.

The statement follows new reporting about the complaint that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff Ido Norden filed with Levy’s office on the eve of the election.

The complaint led to the arrest — hours before the polls opened — of three southern Bedouin men over an alleged vote-buying scheme for traditionalist Arab party Ra’am.

Channel 12 reported last night that Norden referred police to a purported intelligence source who had until recently worked in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Further reports in Hebrew media this morning identify the source as Daniel Greenberg, a top adviser to former PMO Director General Yossi Shelly.

Netanyahu seized on the arrests during Election Day to claim the vote was being stolen and urge his supporters to go to the polls.