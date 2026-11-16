US envoy Waltz in Beirut: Hezbollah must disarm, attacks unacceptable

Hezbollah must voluntarily disarm, says US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz after meeting parliament speaker Nabih Berri at his Beirut headquarters.

“To Hezbollah and to their Iranian backers,” he says, “no country can have two armies.”

“I hope and pray Hezbollah will disarm,” Waltz continues. “They should do that voluntarily.”

He calls Hezbollah attacks in Lebanon and throughout the Middle East “unacceptable.”

“I think the message should be loud and clear, that Lebanese sovereignty must be fully restored,” says Waltz. “And the mechanism to do that will be the Lebanese Armed Forces.”

Waltz is not meeting Lebanese Armed Forces commander General Rodolphe Haykal, seen by some as a rebuke of the LAF’s effectiveness in disarming Hezbollah.

Waltz dismisses that criticism: “I am here in my capacity as a diplomat, and the focus is on meeting with political officials.”