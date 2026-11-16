Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

US envoy Waltz in Beirut: Hezbollah must disarm, attacks unacceptable

By Lazar Berman Today, 1:02 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Hezbollah must voluntarily disarm, says US Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz after meeting parliament speaker Nabih Berri at his Beirut headquarters.

“To Hezbollah and to their Iranian backers,” he says, “no country can have two armies.”

“I hope and pray Hezbollah will disarm,” Waltz continues. “They should do that voluntarily.”

He calls Hezbollah attacks in Lebanon and throughout the Middle East “unacceptable.”

“I think the message should be loud and clear, that Lebanese sovereignty must be fully restored,” says Waltz. “And the mechanism to do that will be the Lebanese Armed Forces.”

Waltz is not meeting Lebanese Armed Forces commander General Rodolphe Haykal, seen by some as a rebuke of the LAF’s effectiveness in disarming Hezbollah.

Waltz dismisses that criticism: “I am here in my capacity as a diplomat, and the focus is on meeting with political officials.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.