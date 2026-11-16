Knesset panel appoints 9 temporary deputy speakers, including Arab MKs, over right-wing opposition

The Knesset’s Arrangements Committee votes 13-8 to recommend the appointment of nine temporary deputy Knesset speakers, including representatives of Ra’am and the Joint List, following a heated debate in which lawmakers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc denounce the inclusion of Arab MKs.

The approved deputy speakers are B’Yachad MK Eitan Ginzburg, Democrats MK Yair Fink, Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer, Ra’am MK Walid Taha, Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi, United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Pindrus, Likud MK Yaakov Bardugo, Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech and Shas MK Michael Malkieli. The temporary deputies will serve until permanent deputy Knesset speakers are appointed.

The deputy speakers serve alongside the speaker on the Knesset Presidium, which sets the plenum’s agenda and approves parliamentary business, including the introduction of private members’ bills. They also preside over plenum sessions and conduct votes.

During the debate, Likud MK Ofir Katz accuses the committee of “normalizing terror supporters,” while Otzma Yehudit MK Yitzhak Kroizer says that the appointments are a “Rubicon that must not be crossed.”

Ginzburg responds by accusing Likud of hypocrisy, noting that Arab lawmakers have previously served as deputy speakers and that Likud itself supported Tibi’s reappointment in 2022 to a position he had held since 2006, before opposition from Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben Gvir derailed the move.

“Every member of this house can serve in any position,” he says. “That is how it has been, and that is how it will continue to be.”

The dispute comes as Likud and its right-wing allies continue efforts to delegitimize the Arab parties since losing their parliamentary majority in last month’s election, repeatedly accusing Arab lawmakers of supporting terrorism in an apparent bid to undermine Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot’s efforts to form a government with their backing.