Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Yair Golan files enforcement request against Sara Netanyahu over court costs

Today, 1:32 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Left: Sara Netanyahu in a Channel 14 interview broadcast on August 31, 2026. Right: Yair Golan, October 14, 2023. (Screenshot/Channel 14; Kan TV screenshot)
Left: Sara Netanyahu in a Channel 14 interview broadcast on August 31, 2026. Right: Yair Golan, October 14, 2023. (Screenshot/Channel 14; Kan TV screenshot)

The Democrats party leader MK Yair Golan files an enforcement request against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara Netanyahu for NIS 2,000, after the Lod-Central District Court ordered her to pay Golan the costs of her motion to dismiss Golan’s libel suit against her last month, Ynet reports.

Golan’s lawyers say their repeated requests for the funds to be transferred have been unsuccessful.

Golan filed a NIS 2.55 million ($843,000) defamation and damages lawsuit against Sara Netanyahu, after the prime minister’s wife insinuated without evidence that he had advance knowledge of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.