Yair Golan files enforcement request against Sara Netanyahu over court costs

The Democrats party leader MK Yair Golan files an enforcement request against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara Netanyahu for NIS 2,000, after the Lod-Central District Court ordered her to pay Golan the costs of her motion to dismiss Golan’s libel suit against her last month, Ynet reports.

Golan’s lawyers say their repeated requests for the funds to be transferred have been unsuccessful.

Golan filed a NIS 2.55 million ($843,000) defamation and damages lawsuit against Sara Netanyahu, after the prime minister’s wife insinuated without evidence that he had advance knowledge of the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack.