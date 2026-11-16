Smotrich says he’ll only back Kahana as Knesset speaker if Arab MKs not appointed deputies

Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich says his seven-seat faction, along with Likud and other parties in the so-called “national camp,” will support Yashar MK Matan Kahana’s election as Knesset speaker tomorrow if he agrees to resign should a future government seek to appoint a replacement, and pledges not to appoint deputy speakers from parties that do not recognize Hamas as a terrorist organization, referring to the Arab-majority Joint List and Ra’am parties.

The conditions appear to be rejected by Kahana, coming shortly after the Knesset’s Arrangements Committee voted to recommend nine temporary deputy speakers, including Ra’am MK Walid Taha and Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi. Their appointments still require approval by the Knesset plenum.

In a letter to Kahana, Smotrich says he has discussed the proposal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and that Likud and other parties in the national camp, likely referring to Itamar Ben Gvir’s far-right Otzma Yehudit, would back his candidacy, ensuring “broad Zionist support across political camps.”

He warns that if Kahana instead wins with the votes of “terror-supporting Knesset members,” it will be “an indelible stain.”

The bloc led by Yashar leader Gadi Eisenkot, which won 48 seats in last month’s election, already has enough votes to elect Kahana with the support of the Arab parties, which hold a combined 19 seats, compared to the pro-Netanyahu bloc’s 53. However, United Torah Judaism, Netanyahu’s longtime ultra-Orthodox ally, has yet to commit to either side, with its position potentially serving as a bargaining chip in coalition talks, where military exemptions for yeshiva students remain a key obstacle.

Netanyahu is reportedly pressing UTJ to oppose Kahana’s appointment, while Eisenkot is courting its support for a future government alongside ongoing talks with Likud.

If the Eisenkot-led bloc succeeds in replacing current speaker Likud MK Amir Ohana, it hopes to begin advancing legislation as early as Wednesday to repeal the previous coalition’s judicial overhaul.