Election panel completes review of ballot materials requested by Likud

The Central Elections Committee completes a review of election materials requested by the Likud party for the appeal the party is set to file against the results of the recent election.

The review was authorized by CEC Chairman and Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg and conducted by CEC workers and Likud election observers, and examined material from 190 polling stations that the Likud party requested be reviewed.

The examination of the election materials was conducted with the oversight of the CEC’s legal department and in the presence of the Likud party’s director general.