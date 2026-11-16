Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Election panel completes review of ballot materials requested by Likud

By Jeremy Sharon Today, 2:01 pm
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Jeremy Sharon is The Times of Israel’s legal affairs and settlements reporter

An elderly woman casts her ballot at a polling station in the southern Bedouin city of Rahat on October 27, 2026 during Israel’s legislative election. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)
An elderly woman casts her ballot at a polling station in the southern Bedouin city of Rahat on October 27, 2026 during Israel’s legislative election. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)

The Central Elections Committee completes a review of election materials requested by the Likud party for the appeal the party is set to file against the results of the recent election.

The review was authorized by CEC Chairman and Deputy Supreme Court President Noam Sohlberg and conducted by CEC workers and Likud election observers, and examined material from 190 polling stations that the Likud party requested be reviewed.

The examination of the election materials was conducted with the oversight of the CEC’s legal department and in the presence of the Likud party’s director general.

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