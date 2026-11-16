Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, November 16, 2026

Balloons tied to suspicious package located near Gaza Strip, says IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 2:21 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A bunch of balloons carrying a suspicious package was located by the army near the border with the Gaza Strip earlier today, the military says.

The IDF says troops were dispatched to the border community of Ein Hashlosha, following the identification of the balloons on the ground.

“Following searches, the balloons were located with a suspicious device attached that did not contain explosives,” the military says, adding that they were safely removed by the forces.

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