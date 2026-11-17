Daniel Greenberg, a former Arab affairs adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whose purported information on electoral fraud in the Arab sector led to the arrest of three Ra’am activists on election day, says he discussed the Arab parties’ expected performance in a meeting with the premier some two weeks before the vote, and that he predicted they would win many seats.

“I predicted what was going to happen: that the Arab parties would get a lot of seats,” Greenberg says in an interview with Channel 12.

He describes the meeting with Netanyahu as “private.”

Asked who else was present, Greenberg initially refuses to say, but eventually confirms that Netanyahu and his chief of staff Ido Norden were in attendance.

Seeking to downplay the meeting, Greenberg says, “We talked about the election. We talked about nothing.”

Greenberg, a former Prime Minister’s Office employee and senior adviser to longtime Netanyahu ally Yossi Shelly, passed police information on October 26, the eve of the election, about alleged vote buying involving Ra’am activists. The police were originally contacted by Netanyahu’s chief of staff Ido Norden, who called the office of Police Commissioner Danny Levy, and told them to reach out to Greenberg.

Three suspects were arrested before dawn on election day on the basis of Greenberg’s information and later released without charge.

Greenberg also denies working for Likud, saying, “I didn’t work for Likud. I didn’t do anything for Likud.”

Pressed, however, he acknowledges that he was asked to run Likud’s Arab headquarters ahead of the 2022 election, and that he witnessed fraud in Arab areas in the south but did not report it, adding that he had previously worked abroad on various missions.