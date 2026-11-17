Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Sa’ar vows ‘countermeasures’ after UK announces sanctions on companies involved in West Bank construction
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar slams a move by Britain to sanction eight Israeli companies helping to plan and build West Bank settlements, vowing to take retaliatory measures against the step.
“Israel views the additional sanctions against it… with the utmost gravity,” the caretaker foreign minister writes on X. “As in the past, Israel will take countermeasures against the British move.”
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