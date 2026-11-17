An attempt to smuggle guns into Israel from Egypt using balloons was thwarted overnight, the military says.

The IDF says balloons found in the Nitzana area on the Egyptian border were found to be carrying a package of Kalashnikov rifles.

The weapons were handed over to the police for further investigation.

There have been frequent attempts to bring weapons, and sometimes drugs, over the Egyptian and Jordanian borders using drones in recent years. In recent months, there has been an uptick in such attempts using balloons.

כוחות צה"ל ומשטרה סיכלו ניסיון הברחה של כלי נשק בגבול המערבי כוחות הביטחון זיהו אמש, ניסיון הברחה באמצעות בלונים של כלי נשק מסוג 'קלאצ'ניקוב' מהגבול המערבי לשטח מדינת ישראל, במרחב ניצנה. אמצעי הלחימה שאותרו הועברו להמשך טיפול משטרתי. כוחות הביטחון ימשיכו לפעול לסיכול הברחות… pic.twitter.com/HXHG5ePCYt — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 17, 2026