Iran says it has received a US response to its latest proposal to resurrect the collapsed ceasefire in the Gulf, days after President Donald Trump said he had rejected it.

Iran’s allies are celebrating today after Washington withdrew the last of its forces from neighboring Iraq, where 4,500 US troops died in the biggest US war of the century. More than 200,000 Iraqi civilians were killed in chaos unleashed after US forces toppled dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Tehran views the pullout as a victory for its “axis of resistance” of allied armed groups, and a step toward its aim of driving US forces out of the region.

With the US-Israeli war against Iran now entering its eighth month, Iran put forward a proposal last week under which the United States would lift its blockade of Iranian ports and Iran would reopen the disrupted Strait of Hormuz within seven days. Trump said on Sunday he had rejected the proposal, although Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had not received a formal rejection. In a post on X today, an Iranian government spokesperson says Araghchi has conveyed a US response to the Iranian government.

Iran says its plan aims to restore an interim agreement which collapsed weeks after it was signed by Trump and Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian in June.

Last week, Qatari mediators shuttled between US and Iranian envoys in New York on the sidelines of a meeting of the United Nations, the first proximity talks between the warring sides since the ceasefire unraveled.

An official briefed on the talks, who is not Iranian and speaks to Reuters on condition of anonymity, says the Qataris briefed Araghchi on the US response on Tuesday when Araghchi stopped off in Doha on his way home from New York. According to the official, the sides largely agree about the steps that are needed but still disagree about the order in which to take them.