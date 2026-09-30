Flydubai rescue flight taking passengers from Saudi Arabia lands in Israel

The flydubai rescue flight taking passengers from Saudi Arabia has landed at Ben Gurion International Airport, according to flight tracking data.

The plane is carrying some 180 passengers, mostly Israelis, who were on an earlier flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The copilot of the earlier flight allegedly stabbed the pilot in a suspected attempt to crash the aircraft, which then made an emergency landing at Saudi Arabia’s Tabuk Airport.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service says its teams are on standby at Ben Gurion to treat any of the passangers that require medical attention.