Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Saudi Arabia reportedly turned down Israeli request to allow its planes to pick up flydubai passengers

By Reuters Today, 6:43 pm
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Saudi Arabia turned down a request by Israel to allow its planes to bring back Israeli passengers from a flydubai flight that made an emergency landing in the kingdom, two security sources say.

The request was made to allow Israeli military planes to bring back Israelis from Saudi Arabia, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, the sources say.

Saudi Arabia’s government media office does not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Israeli Air Force was preparing to send Super Hercules planes to pick up Israeli passengers, one of the sources says.

The passengers instead were ferried back to Israel on another flydubai flight that just landed.

The co-pilot of a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv tried to crash the plane after stabbing the pilot, but passengers then held him down while other pilots landed the plane safely in Saudi Arabia, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

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