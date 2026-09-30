Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Flydubai passengers filmed cheering and singing as their rescue flight touches down at Ben Gurion Airport

Today, 6:55 pm
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Footage taken by one of the Israelis on the flydubai rescue flight shows passengers cheering and singing as their plane touches down at Ben Gurion Airport after their earlier flight made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia due to an apparent attempt to hijack and crash the plane.

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