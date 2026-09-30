Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Senior Israeli official: Major disaster averted, indications pilot tried to crash the plane

By Lazar Berman Today, 11:37 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

A senior Israeli official tells Channel 12 that “the most severe disaster was prevented” on the flydubai flight from the UAE to Israel that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

According to the unnamed official, the copilot is being investigated amid growing indications that he tried to take over the plane in order to crash it.

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