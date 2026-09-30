Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Report: Pilots in civilian clothes saved flydubai flight

By Lazar Berman Today, 11:56 am
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

There was a second team of pilots in civilian clothes on the flydubai plane that made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, Channel 12 reports. They are the passengers who prevented one of the pilots from taking over the plane, according to the outlet.

A senior Israeli official tells the outlet that if the pilots had not been on the plane, the incident could have ended in another September 11, 2001, attack or 1976 Entebbe hostage incident.

The report is not confirmed.

According to the Walla news outlet, the pilot under investigation is Omani.

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