Iran threatens to paralyze airports in neighboring countries if they stop Iranian flights
If neighboring countries cooperate with the United States by stopping Iranian flights, Iran will ensure their airports cannot function, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, says in an interview with state TV.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that all Iranian airlines would be forced to stop operating today by the threat of secondary sanctions on air services providers, seven months into the war between the United States and Iran.
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