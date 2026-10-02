Arkia says it will operate repatriation flight this evening, Israir awaiting final confirmation

Israeli carrier Arkia says it has received all necessary approvals from the United Arab Emirates and will operate a repatriation flight to bring back stranded Israelis from Dubai this evening.

Overnight, the Transportation Ministry said that repatriation flights by Israeli carriers to bring citizens home are expected to begin today, but with some delay, after earlier reports that the United Arab Emirates pulled its authorization.

“Following extensive discussions and intensive efforts by all parties involved, Arkia has received necessary approvals to operate flights from Dubai and will operate one flight today and another one tomorrow,” the airline says.

Arkia’s flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv is scheduled to depart later this evening. Arkia says it is working to schedule three additional flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv over the weekend — beyond those already planned.

Israeli carrier Israir says it has received necessary approvals from Dubai Airport to operate a repatriation flight later today from Dubai to Tel Aviv, but has not yet opened ticket sales pending final approvals from additional authorities.

Earlier today, Israel’s flagship airline El Al cancelled a repatriation flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv scheduled to depart this morning due to the withdrawal of UAE authorization.

“El Al was prepared to operate special rescue flights from Dubai today according to the takeoff times approved for it,” the airline says. “Unfortunately, the approvals were unexpectedly canceled, and we were forced to notify customers of the cancellation of our flights for today.”

“We are working to obtain approvals to operate flights on Saturday night [after Shabbat] and will update our customers accordingly,” El Al says.

El Al does not operate regular commercial flights during Shabbat (the Jewish day of rest), which runs from sundown on Friday until nightfall on Saturday.