Zelensky says India, Turkey, Egypt, Mideast nations in Black Sea talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that India, Turkey, Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries were taking part in talks on unblocking shipping in the Black Sea.

“Egypt, India, Turkey, and representatives from the Middle East — I had separate conversations with the leadership of these countries, and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also been in contact with their counterparts in these countries,” he tells reporters in a WhatsApp briefing.

“In addition to these countries, there were also proposals from other nations to unblock the Black Sea.”