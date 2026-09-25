Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 25, 2026

Zelensky says India, Turkey, Egypt, Mideast nations in Black Sea talks

By Reuters Today, 11:43 am
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says that India, Turkey, Egypt and other Middle Eastern countries were taking part in talks on unblocking shipping in the Black Sea.

“Egypt, India, Turkey, and representatives from the Middle East — I had separate conversations with the leadership of these countries, and our Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also been in contact with their counterparts in these countries,” he tells reporters in a WhatsApp briefing.

“In addition to these countries, there were also proposals from other nations to unblock the Black Sea.”

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.