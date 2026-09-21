Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Monday, September 21, 2026

IDF: Unmanned IDF engineering vehicle hit by explosive in Gaza; no injuries caused

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:37 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

An unmanned IDF engineering vehicle was hit by an explosive device a short while ago in the northern Gaza Strip.

No injuries were caused in the incident, according to the military.

Palestinian media reports Israeli strikes in Gaza City a short while ago, apparently in response to the bomb.

More from today’s Liveblog:

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