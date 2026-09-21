Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, September 21, 2026
IDF: Unmanned IDF engineering vehicle hit by explosive in Gaza; no injuries caused
Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
An unmanned IDF engineering vehicle was hit by an explosive device a short while ago in the northern Gaza Strip.
No injuries were caused in the incident, according to the military.
Palestinian media reports Israeli strikes in Gaza City a short while ago, apparently in response to the bomb.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- IDF says striking Hamas targets in Gaza after unmanned engineering vehicle hit by bomb
- Former PA minister who said he mediated between Israel and Hamas before Oct. 7 reveals new details of talks
- Palestinian worker found dead in Umm al-Fahm reportedly fell from height, avoided medical treatment for fear of prosecution
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