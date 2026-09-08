Zamir says IDF to open new ‘unmanned systems and AI’ branch by December

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir announces that the military will soon inaugurate a new “unmanned systems and artificial intelligence” branch.

“The battlefield is changing at a dizzying pace, and we are changing with it. We understand that the future includes unmanned systems, robotics, drones and widespread use of artificial intelligence,” he says at a Navy officers’ graduation ceremony.

Zamir says that last week he finalized the plans for the establishment of the new branch, which he says “will be responsible for the rapidly developing field” of unmanned systems and AI.

“Maritime, land and aerial robotic capabilities will be developed. The capabilities that unmanned systems will provide will enable them to operate alongside manned combat teams or in independent missions. They will increase operational activity on the battlefield and save human lives,” he says.

“The Navy will also benefit from its fruits by incorporating advanced and autonomous capabilities above and below the sea,” Zamir continues.

Zamir says that the IDF intends to be a “global leader” in the field, and therefore, the new branch will be inaugurated by Hanukkah in early December.

Currently, the IDF has three branches — the Ground Forces, Navy, and Air Force.