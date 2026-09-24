Netanyahu attacks Qatar, Turkey in UN speech

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanks US President Donald Trump for his “bold leadership” and partnership in the fight against “the barbarians.”

He says the US and Israel acted together to “save civilization.”

They also worked together to bring back the hostages from Gaza, he says. A US-brokered deal last year led to the release of the remaining hostages held by terror groups, living and dead.

He says Israel is “one nation fighting for one future, left and right, young and old, religious and secular.”

In critical moments, Israelis stand together, he says, united by history, values and courage.

In a reference to Iran’s munitions, he asks what a one-ton ballistic missile would do if it hit the UN. It would obliterate the compound, he says.

“I salute the courage of the people of Israel. I salute the courage of our brave soldiers, Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze. The most moral army in the world, the IDF,” he says.

Turning to mounting international criticism of Israel, he says Qatar is spending billions to “spread lies” about Israel by funding US universities and backing news outlets like Al Jazeera. They “brainwash young minds to hate Israel, hate America, hate the West,” he says.

Turkey is the latest country to host Hamas and spread lies, he says. He says the “tyrant” Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has killed thousands of Kurds, illegally occupies northern Cyprus, threatens Greece, and jails journalists.

“He calls for Israel’s destruction every day. He says he will be the ruler of Jerusalem,” Netanyahu continues. “No sir, you won’t. It is our city.”

Turkish-Israeli relations have collapsed since the October 7 attack, and many Israeli officials view Ankara as a regional threat.