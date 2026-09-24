Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, September 24, 2026

Netanyahu lauds Israel’s military record since Oct. 7 in speech to UN

By Lazar Berman Today, 9:31 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 24, 2026. (Screenshot/United Nations via YouTube)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, September 24, 2026. (Screenshot/United Nations via YouTube)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses the Hamas-led October 7, 2023, calling it the “darkest day in Israel’s history,” in his speech to the UN General Assembly.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, he points out the “glee” with which Hamas terrorists killed neighbors across the border in Gaza. “Can you imagine such monstrosity?”

“Our enemies expected us to collapse. Instead, we rose and fought like lions,” he says to applause.

He lauds the heroism of soldiers fighting a seven-front war for three years.

Netanyahu says Israel’s enemies failed to destroy it, and with “our great American friends,” hammered Hamas and pummeled Hezbollah.

“Do you remember the beepers? Hezbollah certainly remembers them,” he says, referring to the operation that exploded beepers held by Hezbollah operatives, and took out Iran’s air force, navy, and nuclear program.

He says Hezbollah’s leaders are dead, and their spirits are broken. He lists the terrorist leaders that Israel has killed.

“The remaining terrorists are desperately trying to regroup,” and are trying to murder the Jewish people every day, especially in the West Bank.

“None of this is covered in the international press, or in social media,” he claims.

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